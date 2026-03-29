Top 10 most expensive properties sold in Will County in the week of March 16

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.13 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County in the past week.

Over the past week, a total of 134 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $380,107, or $201 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 16 even if the property sold earlier.

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1. $1.13 million, single-family home at 1736 Robert Lane

A 4,375-square-foot single-family residence at 1736 Robert Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,125,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1996. The deal was closed on March 4.

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2. $1.1 million, single-family home at 11103 Venezia Drive

The single-family house at 11103 Venezia Drive in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $1,100,000. The house was built in 2011 and has a living area of 4,836 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $227. The house features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was finalized on March 5.

3. $900,000, single-family home at 2519 Accolade Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 2519 Accolade Avenue in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $900,000. The home was built in 2022. The transaction was completed on March 5.

4. $873,000, single-family home at 1123 Thackery Lane

A 3,418-square-foot single-family house at 1123 Thackery Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $873,000, $255 per square foot. The home was built in 1994. The deal was closed on March 5.

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5. $849,900, single-family home at 19947 Foxborough Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 19947 Foxborough Drive in Mokena. The price was $849,900. The transaction was completed on March 3.

6. $849,153, property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard

The sale of the property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard in Aurora has been finalized. The price was $849,153. The deal was finalized on March 6.

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7. $799,000, single-family home at 1111 Saratoga Court

A 2,911-square-foot single-family residence at 1111 Saratoga Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $799,000, $274 per square foot. The house was built in 1993. The transaction was completed on March 4.

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8. $790,000, single-family home at 11039 Royal Porthcawl Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 11039 Royal Porthcawl Drive in Naperville. The price was $790,000. The house was built in 1991 and the living area totals 3,215 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The deal was finalized on March 5.

9. $757,512, property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard

The property at 3243 Del Webb Boulevard in Aurora has been sold. The total purchase price was $757,512. The deal was closed on March 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $735,000, single-family home at 805 Potomac Avenue

The single-family home at 805 Potomac Avenue in Naperville has new owners. The price was $735,000. The house was built in 1983 and has a living area of 2,688 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $273. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on March 3.