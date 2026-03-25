Sale closed in Hoffman Estates: $465,000 for a single-family home

The single-family residence located at 5190 Chambers Drive in Hoffman Estates was sold on March 9, for $465,000, or $276 per square foot.

The home, built in 1978, has an interior space of 1,687 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property occupies a lot of 5,568 square feet.

Other homes in Hoffman Estates that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 5110 Chambers Drive, in October 2025, a 1,598-square-foot single-family home was sold for $443,000, a price per square foot of $277. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 1,708-square-foot single-family house at 5087 Chambers Drive, sold in April 2025, for $455,000, a price per square foot of $266. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In January 2025, a 1,542-square-foot single-family house at 5030 Chambers Drive sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $227. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.