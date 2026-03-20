Single-family home in Sugar Grove goes for $620,000

A 3,102-square-foot single-family home, built in 2003, has changed hands.

The house at 757 Merrill New Road in Sugar Grove was sold on Feb. 23 for $620,000, or $200 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars.

Other homes in Sugar Grove that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 3,042-square-foot single-family house at 769 Brighton Drive, sold in August 2025, for $636,000, a price per square foot of $209.

· In March 2025, a 2,640-square-foot single-family residence at 656 Sheffield Circle sold for $640,000, a price per square foot of $242.

· At 648 Sheffield Circle, in June 2025, a 3,278-square-foot single-family home was sold for $635,000, a price per square foot of $194.