Single-family home sells for $650,000 in Huntley

A single-family house located at 11565 Richmond Lane in Huntley changed owners on March 3.

The 3,799-square-foot home, built in 2008, was sold for $650,000, or $171 per square foot. This two-story house has six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on a 10,890-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Huntley that have recently been purchased close by include:

· In February, a single-family residence at 12464 Carver Lane sold for $565,000.

· A single-family home at 11683 Clark Lane, sold in February 2025, for $565,000.

· At 11700 Fitzgerald Lane, in May 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $582,000.