Single-family home sells for $735,000 in Naperville

A single-family residence located at 805 Potomac Avenue in Naperville changed owners on March 3.

The 2,688-square-foot home, built in 1983, was sold for $735,000, or $273 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 14,957 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 705 Potomac Avenue, in February, a 3,051-square-foot single-family house was sold for $785,000, a price per square foot of $257. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,222-square-foot single-family home at 2212 Rosehill Court sold for $572,500, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,862-square-foot single-family house at 2261 Remington Drive, sold in November 2025, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.