Top 5 most expensive homes sold in Grundy County, reported in the week of March 2

A single-family home in Braceville that sold for $300,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Grundy County over the past week.

In total, five residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $245,600, or $184 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $300,000, single-family home at 206 North Lennox Street

A 2,563-square-foot single-family residence at 206 North Lennox Street in Braceville has been sold. The total purchase price was $300,000, $117 per square foot. The home was built in 1910. The deal was closed on Feb. 12.

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2. $265,000, single-family home at 1327 Liberty Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 1327 Liberty Street in Morris. The price was $265,000. The house was built in 1930 and the living area totals 1,456 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $182. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

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3. $245,000, single-family home at 803 East North Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 803 East North Street in Morris has been finalized. The price was $245,000. The house was built in 1964 and has a living area of 994 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $246. The transaction was completed on Feb. 12.

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Street view (Google Street View)

4. $233,000, residential home at 465 Lake Street

The residential property at 465 Lake Street in South Wilmington has new owners. The price was $233,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

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Street view (Google Street View)

5. $185,000, single-family home at 619 Jewett Street

A 960-square-foot single-family residence at 619 Jewett Street in Mazon has been sold. The total purchase price was $185,000, $193 per square foot. The home was built in 1920. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

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