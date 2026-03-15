How much were the top 10 most expensive home sales in Will County, reported March 2-8?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.16 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In the past week, a total of 78 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $381,557. The average price per square foot was $203.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $1.16 million, single-family home at 2817 Modaff Road

The sale of the single-family house at 2817 Modaff Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $1,160,000. The home was built in 1989 and has a living area of 3,857 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $301. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $849,000, single-family home at 2639 Salix Circle

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2639 Salix Circle in Naperville. The price was $849,000. The house was built in 1996 and the living area totals 2,899 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $293. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $835,000, single-family home at 19418 Boulder Ridge Drive

The single-family residence at 19418 Boulder Ridge Drive in Mokena has been sold. The total purchase price was $835,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

4. $670,000, single-family home at 7258 West James Lane

The single-family home at 7258 West James Lane in Monee has been sold. The total purchase price was $670,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 20.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $635,000, single-family home at 2741 Gateshead Drive

The single-family house at 2741 Gateshead Drive in Naperville has new owners. The price was $635,000. The house was built in 1984 and has a living area of 2,544 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $250. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $635,000, single-family home at 12057 Longmeadow Lane

The single-family residence at 12057 Longmeadow Lane in Homer Glen has new owners. The price was $635,000. The home was built in 1991 and has a living area of 3,350 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $625,000, four-bedroom house at 818 Wescott Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 818 Wescott Road in Bolingbrook. The price was $625,000. The house was built in 1994 and the living area totals 2,244 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $279. The home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 20.

8. $615,000, single-family home at 2628 Drexel Drive

The single-family home at 2628 Drexel Drive in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $615,000. The house was built in 2015. The transaction was completed on Feb. 20.

9. $615,000, single-family home at 2821 Abbington Drive

The single-family house at 2821 Abbington Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $615,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

10. $581,500, single-family home at 3311 Fairmont Avenue

The sale of the single-family home at 3311 Fairmont Avenue in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $581,500. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 2,244 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $259. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.