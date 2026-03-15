How much were the 10 most expensive home sales in Bureau County, March 2-8?

A single-family home in Spring Valley that sold for $220,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Bureau County over the past week.

The county saw a total of 10 residential real estate sales in the past week, averaging $121,050.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of March 2 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $220,000, single-family home at 23 Cambridge Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 23 Cambridge Drive in Spring Valley. The price was $220,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 19.

2. $190,000, single-family home at 106 North Street

The sale of the single-family house at 106 North Street in Buda has been finalized. The price was $190,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $141,000, single-family home at 215 North Randolph Street

The single-family home at 215 North Randolph Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $141,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $120,000, single-family home at 677 Park Avenue E

The single-family residence at 677 Park Avenue E in Princeton has new owners. The price was $120,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 17.

5. $115,000, single-family home at 1007 West Farnham Street

The single-family home at 1007 West Farnham Street in Princeton has been sold. The total purchase price was $115,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 17.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $110,500, single-family home at 411 South Davis Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 411 South Davis Street in Seatonville. The price was $110,500. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $91,000, single-family home at 113 Stephens Avenue

The single-family house at 113 Stephens Avenue in Walnut has new owners. The price was $91,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 13.

8. $80,000, single-family home at 125 A Street

The single-family home at 125 A Street in Buda has been sold. The total purchase price was $80,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 18.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $73,000, single-family home at 315 North Power Street

The single-family residence at 315 North Power Street in Spring Valley has been sold. The total purchase price was $73,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 19.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $70,000, single-family home at 323 West Main Street

The sale of the single-family house at 323 West Main Street in Buda has been finalized. The price was $70,000. The deal was closed on Feb. 17.