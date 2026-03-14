Single-family home in Ottawa sells for $385,000

The single-family residence located at 1235 Edna Circle in Ottawa was sold on Feb. 23, for $385,000, or $202 per square foot.

The home, built in 2006, has an interior space of 1,909 square feet. This is a single-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Ottawa have also recently been sold:

· In April 2025, a 2,246-square-foot single-family residence at 1410 Shaws Lane sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· A 1,737-square-foot single-family residence at 1415 Shaws Lane, sold in January, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $201.

· At 1248 Tower Drive, in January 2025, a 2,050-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $400,000, a price per square foot of $195.