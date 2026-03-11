Single-family home sells for $445,000 in Elgin

A 2,210-square-foot single-family house, built in 1996, has changed hands.

The home at 2865 Winchester Drive in Elgin was sold on Feb. 27 for $445,000, or $201 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 12,527 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elgin have also recently changed hands:

· A 2,294-square-foot single-family residence at 145 Barnes Road, sold in August 2025, for $475,000, a price per square foot of $207. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In June 2025, a 2,222-square-foot single-family home at 2835 Randall Ridge Court sold for $467,000, a price per square foot of $210. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2825 Colonial Drive, in June 2025, a 1,726-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $430,000, a price per square foot of $249. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.