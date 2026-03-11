Sale closed in Naperville: $705,000 for a single-family home

The single-family house located at 2230 Keim Road in Naperville was sold on Feb. 25, for $705,000, or $279 per square foot.

The house, built in 1985, has an interior space of 2,530 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 10,818 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· In July 2025, a 3,176-square-foot single-family home at 2255 University Drive sold for $855,000, a price per square foot of $269. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,862-square-foot single-family residence at 2261 Remington Drive, sold in November 2025, for $740,000, a price per square foot of $259. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2238 University Drive, in April 2025, a 3,407-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $835,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms.