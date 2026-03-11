Elgin: Single-family home sells for $555,000

A single-family house located at 3870 Crooked Creek Drive in Elgin changed ownership on Feb. 24.

The house was sold for $555,000. The property’s lot measures 6,098 square feet.

These nearby homes in Elgin have also recently been purchased:

· At 3880 Kingsmill Drive, in October 2025, a 2,410-square-foot single-family home was sold for $470,000, a price per square foot of $195. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,865-square-foot single-family residence at 3866 Kingsmill Drive sold for $415,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A single-family house at 1203 Rockway Glen Court, sold in January 2025, for $412,000.