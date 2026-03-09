Single-family home sells in Berwyn for $628,000

The recently built single-family house located at 1336 Wesley Avenue in Berwyn was sold on Feb. 20. The purchase price was $628,000.

The house was built in 2022. This is a two-story house. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property sits on a 3,150-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Berwyn have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1334 Euclid Avenue, in December 2024, a single-family residence was sold for $645,000.

· A 1,978-square-foot single-family home at 1342 Euclid Avenue, sold in May 2025, for $350,000, a price per square foot of $177. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 1,131-square-foot single-family home at 1235 Euclid Avenue sold for $365,000, a price per square foot of $323. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.