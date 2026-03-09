Single-family home built in 1911 sells for $415,000 in Joliet

The single-family residence located at 2116 Black Road in Joliet was sold on Feb. 23, for $415,000, or $195 per square foot.

The home, built in 1911, has an interior space of 2,126 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 3 acres.

Other homes in Joliet have recently been sold nearby:

· At 705 Ann Street, in February 2025, a 1,604-square-foot single-family house was sold for $297,500, a price per square foot of $185.

· A 1,216-square-foot single-family home at 618 Bevan Drive, sold in December 2025, for $250,000, a price per square foot of $206.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 805 Lilac Lane sold for $280,000.