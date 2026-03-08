How much were the top 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.21 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

During the past week, a total of 94 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $357,906. The average price per square foot was $192.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1.21 million, single-family home at 3707 Junebreeze Lane

A 4,198-square-foot single-family residence at 3707 Junebreeze Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,212,500, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $1.03 million, single-family home at 3003 Kingbird Court

The single-family home at 3003 Kingbird Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,030,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

3. $963,848, property at 1901 Aaron Drive

The property at 1901 Aaron Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $963,848. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

4. $903,000, four-bedroom house at 2843 Lancelot Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2843 Lancelot Lane in Naperville. The price was $903,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $820,000, four-bedroom home at 3423 Sunnyside Court

The sale of the single-family residence at 3423 Sunnyside Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,121 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $785,000, single-family home at 705 Potomac Avenue

A 3,051-square-foot single-family house at 705 Potomac Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $785,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1984. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.

7. $785,000, single-family home at 10652 Lexington Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10652 Lexington Court in Frankfort. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 3,610 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $730,000, single-family home at 3212 Austin Court

A 3,085-square-foot single-family residence at 3212 Austin Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $728,625, three-bedroom home at 19913 Aine Drive

The single-family home at 19913 Aine Drive in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $728,625. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.

10. $676,156, property at 10430 Normantown Road

The sale of the property at 10430 Normantown Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $676,156. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.