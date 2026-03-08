How much were the top 10 most expensive properties sales in Will County, reported in the week of Feb. 23?

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.21 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.
During the past week, a total of 94 residential real estate sales were registered in the county, with an average price of $357,906. The average price per square foot was $192.
The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23 even if the property sold earlier.
1. $1.21 million, single-family home at 3707 Junebreeze Lane
A 4,198-square-foot single-family residence at 3707 Junebreeze Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,212,500, $289 per square foot. The home was built in 2005. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.
2. $1.03 million, single-family home at 3003 Kingbird Court
The single-family home at 3003 Kingbird Court in Naperville has new owners. The price was $1,030,000. The house was built in 2003 and has a living area of 3,436 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $300. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.
3. $963,848, property at 1901 Aaron Drive
The property at 1901 Aaron Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $963,848. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.
4. $903,000, four-bedroom house at 2843 Lancelot Lane
A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 2843 Lancelot Lane in Naperville. The price was $903,000. The house was built in 2023 and the living area totals 3,400 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $266. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.
5. $820,000, four-bedroom home at 3423 Sunnyside Court
The sale of the single-family residence at 3423 Sunnyside Court in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $820,000. The house was built in 2000 and has a living area of 3,121 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $263. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.
6. $785,000, single-family home at 705 Potomac Avenue
A 3,051-square-foot single-family house at 705 Potomac Avenue in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $785,000, $257 per square foot. The home was built in 1984. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.
7. $785,000, single-family home at 10652 Lexington Court
A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 10652 Lexington Court in Frankfort. The price was $785,000. The house was built in 1990 and the living area totals 3,610 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $217. The home features four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.
8. $730,000, single-family home at 3212 Austin Court
A 3,085-square-foot single-family residence at 3212 Austin Court in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $730,000, $237 per square foot. The house was built in 1994. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.
9. $728,625, three-bedroom home at 19913 Aine Drive
The single-family home at 19913 Aine Drive in Frankfort has new owners. The price was $728,625. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $253. The house features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 11.
10. $676,156, property at 10430 Normantown Road
The sale of the property at 10430 Normantown Road in Naperville has been finalized. The price was $676,156. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.