These residential properties were the best deals for McHenry County's in the week of Feb. 23

A single-family home in Lake In The Hills that sold for $256,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in McHenry County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in McHenry County in the past week was $361,940. The average price per square foot ended up at $214. A total of 58 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 1,804 square feet, three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $150,000 and $300,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 23, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $256,000, two-bedroom house at 1014 Maple Street

A 1,139-square-foot single-family home at 1014 Maple Street in Lake In The Hills has been sold. The total purchase price was $256,000, $225 per square foot. The home was built in 1955. The home features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 9.

2. $263,000, condominium at 3161 Shenandoah Lane

The sale of the condominium at 3161 Shenandoah Lane in Woodstock has been finalized. The price was $263,000. The condo was built in 2006 and has a living area of 1,641 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $160. The condo has two bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

3. $274,500, single-family home at 2967 Impressions Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2967 Impressions Drive in Lake In The Hills. The price was $274,500. The house was built in 2000 and the living area totals 1,674 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $164. The transaction was completed on Feb. 9.

4. $279,000, single-family home at 311 Grove Street

A 1,317-square-foot single-family house at 311 Grove Street in Crystal Lake has been sold. The total purchase price was $279,000, $212 per square foot. The house was built in 1951. The home has two bedrooms and one bathroom. The deal was closed on Feb. 10.

5. $280,000, condominium at 5912 Dublin Court

The condominium at 5912 Dublin Court in McHenry has new owners. The price was $280,000. The condo was built in 2007 and has a living area of 1,903 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $147. The condo features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 13.

6. $280,000, townhouse at 221 Mistwood Lane

The sale of the townhouse at 221 Mistwood Lane in Crystal Lake has been finalized. The price was $280,000. The house was built in 1995 and has a living area of 1,473 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The house features two bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 10.

7. $281,000, single-family home at 619 Schumann Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family house at 619 Schumann Street in Woodstock. The price was $281,000. The house was built in 2012 and the living area totals 1,532 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The transaction was completed on Feb. 11.

8. $285,000, single-family home at 4713 McCullom lake Road

A 1,235-square-foot single-family home at 4713 McCullom lake Road in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $285,000, $231 per square foot. The home was built in 1940. The deal was closed on Feb. 13.

9. $294,000, single-family home at 6483 Juniper Drive

The single-family residence at 6483 Juniper Drive in Wonder Lake has new owners. The price was $294,000. The deal was finalized on Feb. 12.

10. $295,000, three-bedroom house at 902 Southside Avenue

A 1,248-square-foot single-family residence at 902 Southside Avenue in McHenry has been sold. The total purchase price was $295,000, $236 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The home has three bedrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 11.