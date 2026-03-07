Kankakee County: What were the best deals for residential properties sold the week of Feb. 16?

A residential home in Kankakee that sold for $55,000 tops the list of the best real estate deals in Kankakee County in the past two weeks.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in Kankakee County over the last week was $216,450. A total of 30 residential property sales were recorded for the period.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $40,000 and $150,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $55,000, residential home at 943 East Bourbonnais Street

The residential property at 943 East Bourbonnais Street in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $55,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $63,500, single-family home at 974 South Washington Avenue

The single-family residence at 974 South Washington Avenue in Kankakee has been sold. The total purchase price was $63,500. The deal was finalized on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $76,000, single-family home at 172 North Jackson Avenue

The single-family residence at 172 North Jackson Avenue in Bradley has new owners. The price was $76,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 29.

4. $105,000, single-family home at 355 South Myrtle Avenue

The sale of the single-family residence at 355 South Myrtle Avenue in Kankakee has been finalized. The price was $105,000. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $120,000, single-family home at 111 East Main Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 111 East Main Street in Essex. The price was $120,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.

Street view (Google Street View)

6. $142,000, single-family home at 365 South 4th Avenue

The single-family residence at 365 South 4th Avenue in Saint Anne has been sold. The total purchase price was $142,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $145,000, single-family home at 505 West Brookmont Boulevard

The sale of the single-family residence at 505 West Brookmont Boulevard in Bradley has been finalized. The price was $145,000. The deal was finalized on Jan. 26.

8. $150,000, single-family home at 2317 South 13000e Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 2317 South 13000e Road in Pembroke Township. The price was $150,000. The transaction was completed on Jan. 27.