What $150,000 or less gets you in Kankakee County in the week of Feb. 16

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in Kankakee County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $150,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $150,000

This single-family residence underwent a change of ownership in January. Located at 2317 South 13000e Road, Pembroke Township, the home was sold for $150,000. The property sits on a lot measuring 0.7 acres. The deal was closed on Jan. 27.

2. $145,000

In January, a single-family residence located at 505 West Brookmont Boulevard, Bradley, changed ownership. The property was sold for $145,000. The lot size encompasses 9,600 square feet. The transaction was completed on Jan. 26.

3. $142,000

At $142,000, the single-family residence located at 365 South 4th Avenue, Saint Anne, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. The property sits on a 13,500-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 29.

4. $120,000

Situated at 111 East Main Street, Essex, this single-family residence, was sold in January for a price of $120,000. The lot size is 6,250 square feet. The deal was finalized on Jan. 27.

5. $105,000

Priced at $105,000, this single-family residence situated at 355 South Myrtle Avenue, Kankakee, was sold in January. The property comprises a 7,250-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 28.