Single-family home sells in Naperville for $849,000

The single-family residence located at 2639 Salix Circle in Naperville was sold on Feb. 17, for $849,000, or $293 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,899 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 12,197 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In April 2025, a 2,724-square-foot single-family house at 2660 Salix Circle sold for $710,000, a price per square foot of $261.

· At 1859 Tamahawk Lane, in June 2025, a 1,634-square-foot single-family home was sold for $441,000, a price per square foot of $270.

· A 1,271-square-foot single-family house at 2735 Springdale Circle, sold in May 2025, for $519,000, a price per square foot of $408.