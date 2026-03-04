Single-family home sells in Naperville for $1.3 million

A new single-family residence located at 3903 Caliente Circle in Naperville has a new owner since Feb. 17.

The home, built in 2026, was sold for $1.3 million. The property occupies a lot of 14,837 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently changed hands close by include:

· In May 2025, a 4,311-square-foot single-family house at 4228 Chaparral Drive sold for $1.35 million, a price per square foot of $313.

· A 3,468-square-foot single-family home at 3927 Bluejay Lane, sold in March 2025, for $864,000, a price per square foot of $249.

· At 3932 Bluejay Lane, in October 2025, a 3,446-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.