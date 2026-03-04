Single-family home sells in Hinsdale for $1.4 million

A single-family home located at 704 Bittersweet Lane in Hinsdale changed ownership on Feb. 17.

The 2,651-square-foot house, built in 1961, was sold for $1.4 million, or $528 per square foot. This single-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to an attached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.7 acres.

These nearby homes in Hinsdale have also recently changed hands:

· At 526 Woodside Avenue, in September 2025, a 2,290-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.4 million, a price per square foot of $611. The home has four bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· A 4,688-square-foot single-family house at 322 Springlake Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $1.66 million, a price per square foot of $354. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 1,494-square-foot single-family residence at 625 South County Line Road sold for $875,000, a price per square foot of $586. The home has six bedrooms and one bathroom.