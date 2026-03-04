Single-family home in Geneva goes for $380,000

The single-family house located at 1526 Kirkwood Drive in Geneva was sold on Feb. 19, for $380,000, or $205 per square foot.

The home, built in 1979, has an interior space of 1,853 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking spot for two cars. The property occupies a lot of 2,153 square feet.

Other homes in Geneva that have recently been sold close by include:

· At 1541 Kirkwood Drive, in December 2025, a 1,947-square-foot single-family home was sold for $390,000, a price per square foot of $200. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,920-square-foot single-family residence at 1462 Averill Circle sold for $420,000, a price per square foot of $219. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,056-square-foot single-family house at 1504 Kirkwood Drive, sold in June 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $192. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.