Five-bedroom home built in 1925 sells for $499,900 in Berwyn

A 2,621-square-foot single-family home, built in 1925, has changed hands.

The house at 1816 Clinton Avenue in Berwyn was sold on Feb. 17 for $499,900, or $191 per square foot. This two-story house has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building has access to a detached two-car garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 4,760 square feet.

These nearby homes in Berwyn have also recently been sold:

· A 1,288-square-foot single-family residence at 1643 Home Avenue, sold in August 2025, for $287,000, a price per square foot of $223. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 1,304-square-foot single-family house at 1841 Clinton Avenue sold for $425,000, a price per square foot of $326. The home has four bedrooms and one bathroom.

· At 1648 Kenilworth Avenue, in October 2025, a 2,253-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $198. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.