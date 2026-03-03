Single-family home sells for $485,000 in McHenry

A 2,131-square-foot single-family house, built in 2006, has changed hands.

The house at 2111 Tyler Trail in McHenry was sold on Feb. 17 for $485,000, or $228 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers a parking spot for two cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,289 square feet.

Other homes in McHenry that have recently changed hands close by include:

· At 2213 Tyler Trail, in September 2025, a 1,672-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $445,000, a price per square foot of $266.

· In September 2025, a 2,139-square-foot single-family home at 2217 Tyler Trail sold for $485,000, a price per square foot of $227.

· A single-family home at 2220 Tyler Trail, sold in September 2025, for $400,000.