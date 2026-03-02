Elgin: Property sells for $610,000

The property located at 3025 Long Common Parkway in Elgin was sold on Feb. 18, for $610,000, or $140 per square foot.

The property, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,362 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a cooling system. Additionally, the building features an attached garage for three cars. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.6 acres.

Other homes in Elgin have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 3,969-square-foot property at 3031 Settlers Parkway, sold in October 2025, for $699,000, a price per square foot of $176. The home has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· In December 2025, a 1,482-square-foot property at 2817 Weld Road sold for $434,000, a price per square foot of $293. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 3021 Seekonk Avenue, in June 2025, a 2,742-square-foot property was sold for $510,000, a price per square foot of $186. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.