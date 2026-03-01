What are the 10 most expensive homes that sold in DuPage / Cook County in the week of Feb. 16?

A single-family home in Chicago that sold for $4.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in DuPage / Cook County over the past week.

In total, 761 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $430,491, or $273 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $4.3 million, single-family home at 2237 North Dayton Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2237 North Dayton Street in Chicago. The price was $4.3 million. The house was built in 2011 and the living area totals 6,854 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $628. The house features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

2. $2.95 million, five-bedroom home at 680 Walden Road

A 4,450-square-foot single-family residence at 680 Walden Road in Winnetka has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,950,000, $663 per square foot. The house was built in 1917. The home features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

3. $2.94 million, single-family home at 4717 North Paulina Street

The sale of the single-family house at 4717 North Paulina Street in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,942,500. The home was built in 2010 and has a living area of 4,868 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $604. The house features five bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

4. $2.65 million, six-bedroom house at 500 South Edgewood Avenue

A 5,398-square-foot single-family home at 500 South Edgewood Avenue in La Grange has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,650,000, $491 per square foot. The home was built in 1912. The home features six bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

5. $2.4 million, seven-bedroom house at 250 Oxford Road

The single-family house at 250 Oxford Road in Kenilworth has new owners. The price was $2,400,000. The home was built in 1923 and has a living area of 3,542 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $678. The house features seven bedrooms and five bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

6. $2.1 million, single-family home at 918 Ashland Avenue

The single-family residence at 918 Ashland Avenue in Wilmette has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,100,000. The home was built in 1892. The house features six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

7. $2.08 million, single-family home at 644 West Kemper Place

The sale of the single-family residence at 644 West Kemper Place in Chicago has been finalized. The price was $2,075,000. The home was built in 1888 and has a living area of 3,093 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $671. The house features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

8. $2.05 million, single-family home at 453 Anthony Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 453 Anthony Street in Glen Ellyn. The price was $2.05 million. The house was built in 2010 and the living area totals 5,527 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $371. The house features five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

9. $2.03 million, three-bedroom home at 1848 West Cortland Street

A 3,109-square-foot single-family house at 1848 West Cortland Street in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $2,030,000, $653 per square foot. The home was built in 2017. The house features three bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

10. $2 million, single-family home at 49 Estate Drive

The single-family home at 49 Estate Drive in Glencoe has new owners. The price was $2,000,000. The house was built in 1962 and has a living area of 4,787 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $418. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.