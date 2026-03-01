Top 10 most expensive homes sold in Will County, reported Feb. 16 to 22

A single-family home in Naperville that sold for $1.3 million tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in Will County over the past week.

In total, 119 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county during the past week, with an average price of $361,507, or $185 per square foot.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $1.3 million, single-family home at 4447 Sassafras Lane

The single-family home at 4447 Sassafras Lane in Naperville has been sold. The total purchase price was $1,300,000. The home was built in 2017. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

2. $1.16 million, single-family home at 18215 Gougar Road

The sale of the single-family house at 18215 Gougar Road in Joliet has been finalized. The price was $1,160,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 4.

3. $975,000, single-family home at 4215 Chinaberry Lane

The single-family residence at 4215 Chinaberry Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $975,000. The house was built in 2020. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

4. $925,000, single-family home at 712 Stonebridge Road

A 2,436-square-foot single-family residence at 712 Stonebridge Road in Frankfort has been sold. The total purchase price was $925,000, $380 per square foot. The home was built in 1989. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Feb. 2.

Street view (Google Street View)

5. $805,000, single-family home at 2276 Kaskaskia Court

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 2276 Kaskaskia Court in Naperville. The price was $805,000. The house was built in 1989 and the living area totals 3,510 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $229. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

6. $804,000, four-bedroom house at 27243 South 88th Avenue

A 3,600-square-foot single-family house at 27243 South 88th Avenue in Monee has been sold. The total purchase price was $804,000, $223 per square foot. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Feb. 5.

Street view (Google Street View)

7. $800,000, single-family home at 2109 Viewside Drive

The single-family home at 2109 Viewside Drive in New Lenox has been sold. The total purchase price was $800,000. The transaction was completed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $722,500, single-family home at 3616 Eliot Lane

The single-family house at 3616 Eliot Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $722,500. The home was built in 1993 and has a living area of 2,863 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $252. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

9. $660,000, single-family home at 24838 Thornberry Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 24838 Thornberry Drive in Plainfield. The price was $660,000. The house was built in 2006 and the living area totals 3,604 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $183. The deal was closed on Feb. 6.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $600,000, single-family home at 121 Zapata Lane

The sale of the single-family residence at 121 Zapata Lane in Minooka has been finalized. The price was $600,000. The house was built in 1989 and has a living area of 2,804 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $214. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.