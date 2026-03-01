Top 10 most expensive homes sold in La Salle County in the week of Feb. 16

A single-family home in Peru that sold for $700,000 tops the list of the most expensive residential real estate sales in La Salle County in the past week.

In total, 22 residential real estate sales were recorded in the county over the past week, with an average price of $206,636. The average price per square foot was $140.

The prices in the list below include real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 16 even if the property sold earlier.

1. $700,000, single-family home at 104 North 20th Road

A 2,240-square-foot single-family residence at 104 North 20th Road in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $700,000, $313 per square foot. The home was built in 1995. The deal was closed on Feb. 4.

2. $387,000, single-family home at 368 Holiday Drive

The single-family residence at 368 Holiday Drive in Somonauk has new owners. The price was $387,000. The house was built in 1968 and has a living area of 1,116 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $347. The transaction was completed on Feb. 5.

3. $320,000, single-family home at 3125 Carrie Street

A 1,563-square-foot single-family residence at 3125 Carrie Street in Peru has been sold. The total purchase price was $320,000, $205 per square foot. The house was built in 1995. The deal was finalized on Feb. 4.

Street view (Google Street View)

4. $320,000, single-family home at 4 Memory Lane

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 4 Memory Lane in Streator. The price was $320,000. The house was built in 2002 and the living area totals 1,898 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $169. The deal was finalized on Feb. 2.

5. $315,000, single-family home at 2804 Turnberry Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 2804 Turnberry Drive in Ottawa has been finalized. The price was $315,000. The home was built in 2005 and has a living area of 2,068 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $152. The transaction was completed on Feb. 3.

6. $270,000, single-family home at 210 West Hall Street

The sale of the single-family residence at 210 West Hall Street in Leland has been finalized. The price was $270,000. The house was built in 1870 and has a living area of 1,884 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $143. The deal was closed on Jan. 30.

7. $252,000, single-family home at 2712 North 3853rd Road

The single-family residence at 2712 North 3853rd Road in Sheridan has new owners. The price was $252,000. The home was built in 1996 and has a living area of 1,324 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $190. The transaction was completed on Jan. 30.

Street view (Google Street View)

8. $251,000, single-family home at 504 Elizabeth Street

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 504 Elizabeth Street in Streator. The price was $251,000. The house was built in 1987 and the living area totals 1,404 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $179. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.

9. $250,000, single-family home at 1011 Parks Lane

A 1,508-square-foot single-family residence at 1011 Parks Lane in Ottawa has been sold. The total purchase price was $250,000, $166 per square foot. The home was built in 1965. The deal was finalized on Feb. 3.

Street view (Google Street View)

10. $230,000, single-family home at 405 West Bluff Street

A 2,070-square-foot single-family residence at 405 West Bluff Street in Streator has been sold. The total purchase price was $230,000, $111 per square foot. The house was built in 1944. The deal was closed on Feb. 2.