Elmhurst: Single-family home sells for $1.15 million

The single-family residence located at 409 East Church Street in Elmhurst was sold on Feb. 10, for $1.15 million, or $380 per square foot.

The home, built in 1956, has an interior space of 3,027 square feet. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached two-car garage. The lot of the property covers an area of 7,405 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 1,409-square-foot single-family residence at 359 East Church Street, sold in August 2025, for $1.25 million, a price per square foot of $887.

· At 120 East Fairlane Avenue, in January, a 1,763-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $695,000, a price per square foot of $394.

· In June 2025, a 1,409-square-foot single-family residence at 440 East Atwater Avenue sold for $620,000, a price per square foot of $440.