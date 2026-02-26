Single-family home sells in Naperville for $1.21 million

The single-family home located at 3707 Junebreeze Lane in Naperville was sold on Feb. 13, for $1.21 million, or $289 per square foot.

The home, built in 2005, has an interior space of 4,198 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property occupies a lot of 14,810 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· At 3604 Junebreeze Lane, in April 2025, a 3,453-square-foot single-family house was sold for $881,000, a price per square foot of $255. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,288-square-foot single-family residence at 3136 Kewanee Lane, sold in September 2025, for $900,000, a price per square foot of $274. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In March 2025, a 3,050-square-foot single-family home at 3815 Junebreeze Lane sold for $770,000, a price per square foot of $252. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.