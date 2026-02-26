Bradley: Single-family home goes for $245,000

A single-family residence located at 641 North Jackson Avenue in Bradley has a new owner since Jan. 29.

The house was sold for $245,000. The property occupies a lot of 9,000 square feet.

These nearby homes in Bradley have also recently been sold:

· At 564 North Madison Avenue, in July 2025, a single-family residence was sold for $215,000.

· A single-family residence at 529 North Jackson Avenue, sold in January 2025, for $266,000.

· In October 2025, a single-family residence at 735 North Madison Avenue sold for $315,000.