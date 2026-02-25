Naperville: Single-family home sells for $785,000

A single-family home located at 705 Potomac Avenue in Naperville has a new owner since Feb. 11.

The 3,051-square-foot house, built in 1984, was sold for $785,000, or $257 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to two parking spots. The property’s lot measures 10,112 square feet.

Other homes in Naperville have recently been purchased nearby:

· A 2,222-square-foot single-family house at 2212 Rosehill Court, sold in August 2025, for $572,500, a price per square foot of $258. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In August 2025, a 2,290-square-foot single-family residence at 516 Cassin Road sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $251. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 526 Dilorenzo Drive, in January 2025, a 3,034-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $650,000, a price per square foot of $214. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.