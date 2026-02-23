Single-family home built in 1925 sells for $1.47 million in Elmhurst

A single-family residence located at 231 South Arlington Avenue in Elmhurst has a new owner since Feb. 5.

The 2,906-square-foot house, built in 1925, was sold for $1.47 million, or $507 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Additionally, the building features a detached two-car garage. The property’s lot measures 14,375 square feet.

Other homes in Elmhurst have recently been sold nearby:

· At 182 South Kenmore Avenue, in July 2025, a 3,872-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $1.7 million, a price per square foot of $439.

· A 4,172-square-foot single-family residence at 192 South Kenilworth Avenue, sold in February 2025, for $1.42 million, a price per square foot of $340. The home has five bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· In July 2025, a 2,325-square-foot single-family residence at 269 South York Street sold for $1.05 million, a price per square foot of $452.