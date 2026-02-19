Single-family home in Glen Ellyn goes for $2.05 million

The single-family residence located at 453 Anthony Street in Glen Ellyn was sold on Feb. 2, for $2.05 million, or $371 per square foot.

The house, built in 2010, has an interior space of 5,527 square feet. This two-story house has five bedrooms and six bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building offers two parking spots. The property sits on a 0.5-acre lot.

Other homes in Glen Ellyn have recently been sold nearby:

· In June 2025, a 2,844-square-foot single-family residence at 569 Prairie Avenue sold for $1.31 million, a price per square foot of $461.

· A 3,088-square-foot single-family residence at 571 North Main Street, sold in September 2025, for $1.2 million, a price per square foot of $389. The home has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 619 Euclid Avenue, in September 2025, a 4,657-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $2.1 million, a price per square foot of $451.