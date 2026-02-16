Gilberts: Single-family home goes for $490,000

A single-family residence located at 316 Gregory M Sears Drive in Gilberts has a new owner since Feb. 4.

The 2,585-square-foot home, built in 2003, was sold for $490,000, or $190 per square foot. This is a two-story house. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for two cars. The property’s lot measures 9,148 square feet.

Other homes in Gilberts have recently been sold nearby:

· At 137 Augusta Drive, in October 2025, a 3,235-square-foot single-family home was sold for $515,000, a price per square foot of $159.

· A 2,585-square-foot single-family house at 125 Augusta Drive, sold in January, for $460,000, a price per square foot of $178.

· In July 2025, a 3,235-square-foot single-family home at 121 Augusta Drive sold for $580,000, a price per square foot of $179.