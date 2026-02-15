What were the best deals for residential properties in DuPage / Cook County the week of Feb. 2?

A single-family home in Elmhurst that sold for $864,000 is leading the list of the best real estate deals in DuPage / Cook County in the past week.

For comparison, the overall average price of real estate in DuPage / Cook County in the past week was $460,492, or $371 per square foot. A total of 449 residential property sales were recorded for the period, with an average square footage of 2,962 square feet, three bedrooms and one bathroom.

The list below includes the best deals on residential real estate priced between $500,000 and $1,000,000.

The prices in the list below concern residential real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

1. $864,000, single-family home at 448 West Vallette Street

The single-family residence at 448 West Vallette Street in Elmhurst has new owners. The price was $864,000. The home was built in 1951 and has a living area of 1,661 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $520. The house features three bedrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 14.

2. $877,500, single-family home at 22W364 Glen Park Road

A sale has been finalized for the single-family residence at 22W364 Glen Park Road in Glen Ellyn. The price was $877,500. The house was built in 1957 and the living area totals 3,268 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $269. The home has five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 14.

3. $880,000, single-family home at 13459 Fox Hill Drive

A 4,346-square-foot single-family house at 13459 Fox Hill Drive in Lemont has been sold. The total purchase price was $880,000, $202 per square foot. The house was built in 1998. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

4. $935,000, three-bedroom home at 5838 North Sacramento Avenue

A 2,426-square-foot single-family residence at 5838 North Sacramento Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $935,000, $385 per square foot. The house was built in 1929. The home features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 21.

5. $950,000, single-family home at 767 Ivy Lane

The sale of the single-family home at 767 Ivy Lane in Glencoe has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 1960 and has a living area of 1,875 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $507. The house features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

6. $950,000, single-family home at 2743 North Greenview Avenue, Unit 1

A 2,814-square-foot single-family home at 2743 North Greenview Avenue, Unit 1 in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $950,000, $338 per square foot. The house was built in 1885. The home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 16.

7. $950,000, four-bedroom house at 771 West Anthony Drive

The sale of the single-family residence at 771 West Anthony Drive in Palatine has been finalized. The price was $950,000. The home was built in 2007 and has a living area of 4,519 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $210. The house features four bedrooms and six bathrooms. The deal was finalized on Jan. 16.

8. $990,000, single-family home at 1507 Ada Lane

The single-family residence at 1507 Ada Lane in Naperville has new owners. The price was $990,000. The home was built in 1990 and has a living area of 3,314 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $299. The house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

9. $995,000, six-bedroom home at 4910 North Austin Avenue

A 3,228-square-foot single-family house at 4910 North Austin Avenue in Chicago has been sold. The total purchase price was $995,000, $308 per square foot. The house was built in 1888. The home has six bedrooms and four bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.

10. $1 million, four-bedroom house at 113 Mohawk Drive

A sale has been finalized for the single-family home at 113 Mohawk Drive in Clarendon Hills. The price was $1 million. The house was built in 1951 and the living area totals 3,040 square feet. The price per square foot ended up at $329. The home features four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.