What $700,000 or less gets you in DeKalb County in the week of Feb. 2

Prospective homebuyers considering the real estate market had a range of options in various neighborhoods throughout the region over the past week. In this article, we outline recent property sales in DeKalb County, all of which featured properties at the price point of $700,000 or under.

Below, we provide an overview of the top five properties in each area, chosen for their proximity to the desired price range and the largest living spaces.

Please note that the properties in the list below are for real estate sales where the title was recorded during the week of Feb. 2, even if the property may have been sold earlier.

Street view (Google Street View)

1. $347,500

For a price tag of $347,500 ($327 per square foot), the single-family residence, built in 1988 and located at 1618 Pebblewood Drive, Sycamore, changed hands in January. The home spans 1,064 square feet of living area, with one bedroom and three bathrooms. The property comprises a 13,172-square-foot lot. The deal was finalized on Jan. 15.

Street view (Google Street View)

2. $335,000

At $335,000 ($354 per square foot), the single-family residence located at 121 West Ellen Avenue, Cortland, offered another opportunity below the targeted price range when it changed hands in January. This property, built in 1994, provides 946 square feet of living space, featuring three bedrooms and three bathrooms, and sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot. The deal was closed on Jan. 16.

Street view (Google Street View)

3. $300,000

Priced at $300,000 (equivalent to $176 per square foot), this single-family residence, constructed in 1962 and situated at 1340 North Main Street, Sycamore, was sold in January. The house spans 1,700 square feet of living area, with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The transaction was completed on Jan. 20.