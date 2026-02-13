Sale closed in Ottawa: $1 million for a residential home

A 2,112-square-foot residential property has changed hands.

The house at 309 Leeward Way in Ottawa was sold on Jan. 29 for $1 million, or $473 per square foot. This is a single-story house. The property sits on a 6,098-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes have also recently changed hands:

· In May 2025, a 1,482-square-foot residential property at 233 Leeward Way in Ottawa sold for $500,000, a price per square foot of $337.

· A 1,605-square-foot residential property at 6 Lilac Lane in Ottawa, sold in August 2025, for $509,000, a price per square foot of $317.