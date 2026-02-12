Single-family home sells for $500,000 in Oswego

A 2,813-square-foot single-family home, built in 2005, has changed hands.

The home at 633 Mansfield Way in Oswego was sold on Jan. 28 for $500,000, or $178 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system and central A/C. Additionally, the building features two parking spots. The property occupies a lot of 13,068 square feet.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently changed hands:

· At 400 Bower Lane, in September 2025, a 4,008-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $575,000, a price per square foot of $143. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In November 2025, a 3,671-square-foot single-family house at 845 Preston Lane sold for $539,000, a price per square foot of $147. The home has four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

· A 3,567-square-foot single-family home at 854 Preston Lane, sold in October 2025, for $554,000, a price per square foot of $155. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.