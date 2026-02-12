Single-family home in Naperville goes for $857,500

The single-family home located at 4007 Heron Court in Naperville was sold on Jan. 29, for $857,500, or $262 per square foot.

The house, built in 1999, has an interior space of 3,271 square feet. This is a two-story house. The property’s lot measures 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Naperville that have recently been purchased close by include:

· At 2520 Bangert Lane, in April 2025, a 2,709-square-foot single-family house was sold for $735,000, a price per square foot of $271.

· In June 2025, a 2,811-square-foot single-family residence at 4123 Easy Circle sold for $750,000, a price per square foot of $267. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,480-square-foot single-family residence at 2319 Cloverdale Road, sold in August 2025, for $727,000, a price per square foot of $293.