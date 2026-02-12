Sale closed in Naperville: $995,000 for a single-family home

The single-family home located at 3907 Nannyberry Street in Naperville was sold on Jan. 28, for $995,000, or $226 per square foot.

The house, built in 2016, has an interior space of 4,400 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The lot of the property covers an area of 11,099 square feet.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been purchased:

· A 3,275-square-foot single-family house at 3824 Nannyberry Court, sold in September 2025, for $969,000, a price per square foot of $296. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In October 2025, a 3,446-square-foot single-family residence at 3932 Bluejay Lane sold for $825,000, a price per square foot of $239. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.

· At 3927 Bluejay Lane, in March 2025, a 3,468-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $864,000, a price per square foot of $249.