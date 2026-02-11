Single-family home in Barrington built in 1928 sells for $885,000

A 2,986-square-foot single-family residence, built in 1928, has changed hands.

The house at 240 Elm Road in Barrington was sold on Jan. 27 for $885,000, or $296 per square foot. This is a two-story house. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to one parking spot. The lot of the property covers an area of 0.4 acres.

Other homes in Barrington that have recently been sold close by include:

· A 3,305-square-foot single-family house at 243 Linden Road, sold in June 2025, for $1.1 million, a price per square foot of $333.

· In October 2025, a 1,227-square-foot single-family home at 402 East Berry Road sold for $480,000, a price per square foot of $391.

· At 365 Covington Drive, in October 2025, a 3,218-square-foot single-family house was sold for $877,500, a price per square foot of $273.