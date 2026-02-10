Three-bedroom home in Lake In The Hills sells for $470,000

The single-family residence located at 775 White Pine Circle in Lake In The Hills was sold on Jan. 26, for $470,000, or $274 per square foot.

The house, built in 1993, has an interior space of 1,715 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms and four bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. The property sits on an 8,687-square-foot lot.

Other homes in Lake In The Hills have recently been purchased nearby:

· At 769 White Pine Circle, in December 2025, a 1,710-square-foot single-family home was sold for $350,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· A 1,373-square-foot single-family house at 4217 Springlake Drive, sold in June 2025, for $285,000, a price per square foot of $208.

· In June 2025, a 2,324-square-foot single-family home at 4000 Peartree Drive sold for $450,000, a price per square foot of $194. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.