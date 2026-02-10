Single-family home sells in Richmond for $485,000

The single-family home located at 5116 Bonnie Brae Road in Richmond was sold on Jan. 22, for $485,000, or $212 per square foot.

The home, built in 2000, has an interior space of 2,292 square feet. This two-story house has three bedrooms. The property occupies a lot of 1.2 acres.

Other homes in Richmond have recently been purchased nearby:

· In June 2025, a 1,684-square-foot single-family house at 5304 West Valley Drive sold for $325,000, a price per square foot of $193. The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

· At 5321 West Valley Drive, in September 2025, a 1,397-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $309,000, a price per square foot of $221.

· A 1,862-square-foot single-family house at 5408 West Valley Drive, sold in October 2025, for $395,000, a price per square foot of $212.