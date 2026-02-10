Four-bedroom house in Oswego sells for $430,000

The single-family residence located at 446 Windsor Drive in Oswego was sold on Jan. 26, for $430,000, or $200 per square foot.

The home, built in 1996, has an interior space of 2,145 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with a gas heating system. Additionally, the building features a parking spot for two cars. The property sits on an 11,326-square-foot lot.

These nearby homes in Oswego have also recently been sold:

· At 251 Isleview Drive, in September 2025, a 2,421-square-foot single-family home was sold for $433,000, a price per square foot of $179. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In February 2025, a 2,280-square-foot single-family house at 235 Isleview Drive sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $164. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 2,742-square-foot single-family home at 433 Camden Circle, sold in December 2024, for $439,000, a price per square foot of $160. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.