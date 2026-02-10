Four-bedroom home sells for $399,900 in Plainfield

The single-family home located at 2045 Winding Lakes Drive in Plainfield was sold on Jan. 23, for $399,900, or $180 per square foot.

The house, built in 1998, has an interior space of 2,216 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 8,712 square feet.

Other homes in Plainfield that have recently changed hands close by include:

· A 1,877-square-foot single-family residence at 5610 Cider Grove Court, sold in January 2025, for $440,000, a price per square foot of $234. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2001 Westmore Grove Drive, in January 2025, a 1,694-square-foot single-family house was sold for $345,000, a price per square foot of $204.

· In November 2025, a 1,694-square-foot single-family residence at 2006 Westmore Grove Drive sold for $330,000, a price per square foot of $195.