Four-bedroom home in Island Lake goes for $475,000

A single-family residence located at 2448 Fen View Circle in Island Lake has a new owner since Jan. 23.

The 2,724-square-foot house, built in 2015, was sold for $475,000, or $174 per square foot. The house has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The property is equipped with central heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to an attached garage. The property is situated on a lot spanning 11,761 square feet.

These nearby homes in Island Lake have also recently been purchased:

· In June 2025, a 3,448-square-foot single-family house at 2320 Walnut Glen Boulevard sold for $631,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

· A 2,295-square-foot single-family home at 2800 Kingston Drive, sold in March 2025, for $421,000, a price per square foot of $183. The home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 2085 Walnut Glen Boulevard, in November 2025, a 2,936-square-foot single-family house was sold for $590,000, a price per square foot of $201. The home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms.