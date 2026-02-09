Single-family home sells for $675,000 in Naperville

A single-family home located at 94 Cassin Road in Naperville changed owner on Jan. 23.

The 2,574-square-foot home, built in 1983, was sold for $675,000, or $262 per square foot. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. Inside, there is a fireplace. The property is equipped with central A/C. Additionally, the building includes access to a parking space for two cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 0.4 acres.

These nearby homes in Naperville have also recently been sold:

· In January, a 2,844-square-foot single-family house at 2279 Kaskaskia Court sold for $705,000, a price per square foot of $248. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· At 192 Cassin Road, in December 2025, a 2,418-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $673,000, a price per square foot of $278. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· A 3,185-square-foot single-family house at 2260 Kaskaskia Court, sold in April 2025, for $780,000, a price per square foot of $245. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.