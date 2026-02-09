Single-family home sells for $350,000 in Utica

The single-family residence located at 112 Wright Drive, Unit 114 in Utica was sold on Jan. 16, for $350,000, or $174 per square foot.

The home, built in 1991, has an interior space of 2,016 square feet. This is a single-story house.

Other homes in Utica have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 129 Wright Drive, Unit 114, in April 2025, a 2,216-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $375,000, a price per square foot of $169.

· A 1,803-square-foot single-family residence at 210 Woodland Drive, Unit 114, sold in June 2025, for $370,000, a price per square foot of $205.

· In January 2025, a 1,196-square-foot single-family residence at 2867 East 752nd Road, Unit 114 sold for $280,000, a price per square foot of $234.