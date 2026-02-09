Four-bedroom house sells for $800,000 in Naperville

The single-family home located at 2248 Aster Court in Naperville was sold on Jan. 22, for $800,000, or $240 per square foot.

The home, built in 1987, has an interior space of 3,328 square feet. This two-story house has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The interior features a fireplace. The property is equipped with forced air heating and central A/C. Additionally, the building has access to a parking spot for three cars. The property is situated on a lot spanning 12,734 square feet.

Other homes have recently changed hands nearby:

· At 1516 Blackberry Court in Naperville, in September 2025, a 2,928-square-foot single-family residence was sold for $850,000, a price per square foot of $290. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

· In September 2025, a 2,537-square-foot single-family house at 1524 Blackberry Court in Naperville sold for $715,000, a price per square foot of $282.

· A 2,147-square-foot single-family residence at 806 Wescott Road in Naperville, sold in June 2025, for $610,000, a price per square foot of $284. The home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms.